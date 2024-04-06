Saline Baseball Opens with Three Wins

The Saline baseball team opened 2024 in strong fashion with three straight wins this week.

The Hornets took the season opener 8-4 over Grosse Pointe North Friday.

GPN scored three in the top of the first, but Saline answered with three in the second with Austin Abbate tripled in two runs and scoring on a throwing error to tie it at three.

Grosse Pointe retook the lead with a run in the third and it stayed that way until the seventh.

After a strikeout, the Hornets got two GPN errors and a walk to lead the bases with one out. Hunter Easton singled in a run to tie it at 4-4 and Ian Furlong followed with a two run double to give Saline a 6-4 lead. Another GPN error plated two more Hornet runs for an 8-4 lead.

Brandon Wise set GPN down in the seventh and the Hornets pulled out the win.

Furlong finished with two hits and two RBI, while Reed Muir had two hits and a run scored. Abbate and Devin Lilley each had a hit and two RBI, while Easton had a hit and rbi.

Wise earned the win with three innings of relief work, striking out two.

Saline then swept a pair of games from St. Clair in the home opener Saturday.

The Hornets pulled away with three runs in each of the 4th, 5th, and 6th innings to take an 11-1 win in the opener.

Muir went 3-3 with two runs scored to lead the offense.

Nolan Klein had two hits and two RBI, while Furlong had two hits and two runs scored. Abbate and Johnny Arvai each had a hit and two RBI.

Cole Kreuzer earned the win on the mound with seven strikeouts.

Saline took the second game 3-1 with runs in the fifth and sixth to break a 1-1 tie.

Liam Ginocchio earned the win with two innings of relief work for the Hornets. Ryder Concannon struck out seven in three innings of work for Saline.

Muir and Noah Reeves each had two hits and a run scored. Wise had a double, while Easton had a hit and run scored.

Photos by Mike Williamson