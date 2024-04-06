Slow Start Dooms Saline Boys’ Lacrosse
The long spring break recess seemed to carry over for the Saline boys’ lacrosse team as the Hornets fell to Anthony Wayne High School of Ohio 16-8 Saturday.
The Hornets struggled at both ends of the field in the first half as the Generals took a 10-0 lead into halftime.
Saline would get things going in the second half with goal by Jon Jon Ohren-Hoeft and Nolan Heath to cut the lead to 10-2, but the Generals answered with a goal for an 11-2 lead.
The Hornets continued to chip away at the Anthony Wyne lead with two more goals from Heath and one the second of the game for Ohren-Hoeft to cut the lead to 11-5.
Anthony Wayne scored to make it 12-5, but Jack Scarpatti scored at the buzzer to cut the lead to 12-6 heading into the fourth period.
Goal by Jack Fate and the second of the night from Scarpatti cut the lead to 13-8, but that was as close as Saline would get as Anthony Wayne sealed the win with three more goals.
Saline fell to 0-2 overall on the season.
Photos by Mike Williamson