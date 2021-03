From Saline PDAttempt to ID

CR# 21-902

Attempt to ID the above subject for Retail Fraud at Busch’s Market 565 E. Michigan Ave, Saline on 03/02/21 at 4:15 pm. The Suspecttook a large quantity of Liquor.

Any information, please contact Det. Stanford at TX 734-429-7911ext 2107 or at

Wstanford@Cityofsaline.org