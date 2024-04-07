Saline Softball Off to Quick Start

Cover-STN File Photo

The Saline softball team is off to a quick start to the new season after a 3-0-1 record in its first week.

The Hornets opened 2024 by rolling to a doubleheader sweep of Jackson Northwest Friday April 5.

Saline took a 1-0 lead in the first with an RBI single by Karli Dorr.

The Hornets blew the game open with an eight run third inning.

After another RBI single by Dorr, eight straight Hornets reached base after two were out in the inning. Reese Rupert had two hits and two RBI in the inning, while Dorr had two hits and three RBI. Mackenzie Shelton, Ashley Malinczak, and Amelia DeCook also had RBI hits in the inning.

Izzy Deveau would end it in the fifth with an RBI single that plated Sydney Hastings for the 10-0 win.

Dorr struck out seven and allowed one hit in four innings of work in the circle for the win and had three hits and four RBI at the plate.

Rupert finished with three hits and two RBI, DeCook two hits and an RBI, and Clara Cherry two hits. Deveau, Shelton, and Malinczak each had a hit and RBI.

Saline took the second game 14-1 with the bats booming with 17 hits in the five inning win.

Dorr had another big game at the plate with three hits and two RBI, while Rupert added three hits and three runs scored.

Malinczak, Cherry, Ava Stripp, and Deveau had two hits and two RBI each, while Lily Evans had a double and RBI.

Deveau earned the win in the circle allowing two hits in four innings of work.

The Hornets battled to a 1-1 eight inning tie with Canton on the opener Saturday.

Dorr was dominant on the mound striking out 19, but a sixth inning home run by Canton tied the game at 1-1 and that is how it would end. She also smacked a home run in the fourth for the Hornets only run.

Saline bounced back to take the second game 11-1.

After just three hits in the opener, the Hornets smacked 15 hits in the second game.

Deveau struck out three in the circle for the win and was 4-4 with two RBI at the plate for the Hornets.

Stripp smacked a home run and three RBI, while Dorr had two hits and two RBI and Rupert two hits and three runs scored.

Delaney Lee had two hits, Malinczak two hits and a run scored, and Hastings a hit and RBI.