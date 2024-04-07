Saline-Milan Girls’ Water Polo Rolls to Four Wins

The Saline-Milan girls’ water polo team moved to a perfect 5-0 on the season with four straight wins last week.

The Chickadees are ranked #8 in the first MWPA state rankings and it showed in a 12-3 win over Walled Lake Tuesday.

Saline-Milan jumped out to a 7-0 halftime lead and cruised to the win.

Kiera Luhrs led the Chickadees with five goals and one assist, while Lily McKenna added three goals.

Sara Mitchell chipped in with two goals and two assists and Alex Lillie a goal and two assists. Dori Cook added a goal and assist, Annabelle Williams two assists, and Kelsey Altevogt one assist.

Altevogt and Laila Smith made four saves in net for the Chickadees.

Saline-Milan opened district play with a 10-4 win over Ann Arbor Pioneer.

The Chickadees took a 6-2 lead at halftime and pulled away with a 3-1 run in the third for the win.

Luhrs had another big night with five goals and an assist, while Cook had two goals and an assist.

Lillie and McKenna had one goal and an assist each and Maizie Ratajczak one goal. Altevogt picked up two assists and made six saves in net for Saline-Milan.

The Chickadees then rolled to a pair of wins in Birmingham Saturday.

The opener was close at halftime with Saline-Milan leading Groves 9-6, but the Chickadees ran away with a 9-0 run in the second half for the 18-6 win.

Luhrs led the way with seven goals and three assists.

Williams had three goals and an assist, while Mitchell had two goals and three assists. Cook added three goals and an assist, Hallie Thornton and Lucy Hart a goal and assist each.

Lillie dished out four assists, while Nemeth and Hannah Brady had one each. Altevogt stopped all six shots she faced in net.

The second game saw the Chickadees pull out a hard fought 7-4 win over Seaholm.

The game was tied at three at the half and Saline-Milan took a 5-4 lead after three. The Chickadees outscored Seaholm 2-0 in the fourth to hold on for the win.

Lille led the team with three goals and an assist. McKenna added two goals, while Luhrs and Mitchell had a goal and assist each. Cook picked up two assists on the night. Nemeth stopped seven of eight shots, while Altevogt made six saves for the Chickadees.