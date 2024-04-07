Saline Girls Tennis Opens with Home Quad

The Saline girls’ tennis team opened its season by hosting a home quad against some stiff competition Saturday and finished the day with an 0-3 record.

The Hornets fell to Ann Arbor Skyline 5-4, Ann Arbor Greenhills 9-0, and Traverse City St Francis 6-3.

Against St. Francis, Kylie Warner picked up a big 2-6, 6-1, 10-3 three set win at two singles.

Ellis Buchman and Carmen Pagilinan teamed to win 6-2, 6-4 at three doubles, and Alice Jiang/ Olivia Hallman won 6-2, 6-4 at five doubles.

Eva Cueto and Sydney Becker dropped a tough three set match 6-4, 2-6, 10-3 at one doubles for the Hornets.

The Hornets defaulted two matches in the 5-4 loss to Skyline.

Warner picked up her second win 6-1, 6-2 at two singles.

Cueto and Becker won and exciting three set match 6-7 (4), 6-2, 10-5 at one doubles, while Isabella Apone and Brooke Van Dyke won in three sets at two doubles 2-6, 7-6 (5), 10-6 at two doubles.

Buchanan and Pagilinan won their second match of the day at three double 6-4, 6-2.

The two time defending D4 state champion Greenhills was too much for the Hornets, but Saline did drop three matches in three hard fought sets.

Nastia Dubovoy fell in three sets at four singles 3-6, 6-3, 10-6.

Cueto and Becker dropped their second three set match of the day 6-7(8), 6-2, 10-2 at one doubles, and Fiona Loverich/Abby Bryan fell 6-0, 4-6, 10-3 at four doubles.

Photos by Mike Williamson



