Why Are There So Many Incidents Of Seclusion Used In Saline Area Schools?

Saline Area Schools is one of the most frequent users of physical restraint and use of “seclusion rooms” on its students in Michigan.

A review of practices, done on behalf of the district by two special education instructors from the Washtenaw Intermediate School District, claimed those numbers are unusual because Saline makes a point of keeping its students with the most severe mental, cognitive, and emotional special needs in the general population. Some parents are not convinced.

“Manchester has 40 students,” total in their district who have some form of special needs, Melissa Paschall, from the WISD, said on February 23. Saline has 146 “which I think speaks a great deal towards your sense of inclusion for students.”

The audit covered the 2018 to 2019 school year, where the district restrained students 308 times, according to the data. According to the audit, 81 percent of cases involved just eight students.

But to put these numbers in context, it is worth pointing out two things: the inconsistencies in the way these matters have been reported and the fact that, again, Saline makes a point of including all students in its district; including students with very high special needs, who other districts would send to the WISD.

The audit was conducted by the WISD's Cherie Vannatter and Paschall. They said that Saline has 146 students who have special needs of some kind, compared to 301 in the much larger Ann Arbor Community Schools. That number is high, especially compared to other smaller districts in Washtenaw County, like six in Milan and 23 in Dexter, according to their presentation.

While other districts would have lower numbers because of this, Vannatter and Paschall concluded, their numbers would of course be higher, because Saline makes a point of not separating special needs students from other students. The 2019 to 2020 school year only had partial data, as Pachall pointed out, because the district has had such an unusual school year during the coronavirus pandemic.

Vannatter told the board that part of the reason that the number was so high, was possibly because of repeat incidents with a very small pool of students, and possible because staff members were not reporting consistently. One staff member might file one report per incident for example, where another might file a different one for each behavioral problem.

“Both internal and external reviews show that while Saline’s seclusion and restraint incidents appear higher than the surrounding districts, the majority of these encounters are limited to a few students receiving comprehensive and evidence-based programs, services, and behavioral interventions,” Saline Area Schools Communications Director Anna Brintell said in an emailed statement.

Brintell added that the districts practices “comply with Michigan State law” – something which some concerned parents questioned – and said that the safety and dignity of everyone involved was taken very seriously. Saline Area Schools did not agree to a formal interview for this article.

The report found that nearly three quarters of Saline’s staff have had to “seclude” a student in the last two years, but nearly all staff members said they weren’t aware of this being used as a punishment. The auditors said they were satisfied that the seclusion rooms used were safe enough, well lit, could be monitored by staff and that the students could leave them safely.

Garcia said that the district meets with families and that various programs were used in various situations to create student-specific plans.

Concerned parents like David Hayward made clear their alarm at the public comment sections of the February 23 meeting of the Board of Education. A lot of parents were not impressed with the independence of the report, nor the fact that the point of view of the parents was not taken into consideration. Vannatter used to teach at Saline Area Schools in the 90s; and the WISD works closely with schools across the county.

“We felt that the personnel from the WISD who were assigned to do the audit were people who had been previously involved in Saline Schools for a long time. We felt that there were conflict of interest issues going on there. We felt that the audit was not done to the standard that we were led to believe,” it would be, Hayward said in an interview by phone.

When asked, Hayward said he didn’t know if there was a miscommunication between the board and parents or not, and said he hoped the matter could still be taken care of within the district. Hayward’s wife, Tiffanie Alexander, said that she was kicked off of a diversity and inclusion committee on March 1, after speaking out against the district’s seclusion and restraint policies on February 23.

“A lot of people won’t talk and this is exactly why,” Alexander said.

Alexander’s name does not appear on the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion committee’s page on the district’s website. But her involvement was confirmed by three sources in the community to the Sun Times News. One of the sources confirming Alexander’s former position reinforced her claim that Laatsch was the one to deliver the message to her.

“I don’t have further comment as I don’t think it is appropriate to talk about specific individuals in this manner,” Laatsch said in an emailed statement.

Saline did not respond to a request for comment on this accusation. Parents interviewed for this article report a culture of intimidation and bullying from the administration. To them, the audit was a disappointment, leaving them wondering how and when to go next; perhaps even taking the matter to officials in Lansing.

“I thought it was ridiculous. We were going into this meeting as parents, thinking it was going to be an actual audit of the numbers and it turned out to just be a fluff piece of how great Saline Schools is, in my opinion,” a Saline area mother who spoke to the Sun Times News by phone on the condition of anonymity.

Trustee Brad Gerbe called for the Board’s monthly packet to include a report on incidents like this on an ongoing basis, which Garcia said she was fine with. Garcia also recommended that Trustees go to the building themselves “because the numbers don’t always reflect what is going on with the student.”

Some parents questioned the legality of the districts actions. Michigan has very clear laws on what is and isn’t permissible, which was most recently updated via Public Act 394 of 2016, which was implemented by the Michigan Department of Education in March 2017.

Laatsch told the Sun Times News in an interview by phone that he is reaching out to the parents of children with special needs, to address any and all concerns they have about their child’s experience and the district’s policies. Although he said that no such meetings have yet taken place, Laatsch said meetings have been scheduled, even with parents whose children have not been involved in an official reported incident.

“At this point we have a situation where the parents don’t trust the system,” Trustee Aramide Boatswain, who declined a request for an interview, said on the February 23 livestream. At that meeting, Boatswain expressed disappointment with the lack of communication between the auditors and parents.

“I want people to understand right off the bat that this was not to look at specific student complaints. There are processes for that in place. And because of confidentiality, that is not what [the report] was asked [to look into.] I didn’t mean anything negative, or saying we’re not going to listen to [parents]. … This was looking into processes and procedures. We were not getting into individual situations,” Vannatter said.

The auditors recommended that further staff training and monitoring was necessary for “positive behavioral interventions and supports.” They also recommended more training and supervision on data entry. They also recommended a monthly review of seclusion and restraint practices, more staff training on how to report properly, more specific reports, a written behavior plan guidance program and more discussion “with staff about wrap around services and restorative practices.”

Vannatter declined to comment to the Sun Times News. Paschall did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Image Credit: Saline Area Schools.