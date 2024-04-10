Saline Softball Rallies for Doubleheader Sweep of Monroe

The Saline softball team used a big six run fifth inning to rally past Monroe to finish a doubleheader sweep in the SEC Red opener Tuesday night.

The Hornets held a 3-1 lead after three innings, but Monroe scored a run in the fourth and three in the fifth to take a 5-3 lead.

With one out Sydney Hasting smacked a solo home run to cut the lead to 5-4. Karli Door with a walk and Izzy Deveau single to put two runners on and Reese Rupert followed with a three run homer to centerfield to put the Hornets up 7-5. Clara Cherry tripled and scored on a bunt by Ashley Malinczak, who then stole second and third and scored on a passed ball for a 9-5 lead.

Monroe got one back in the sixth, but would get no closer as the Hornets held on for the 9-6 win.

Rupert had a big game with the home run, triple, and single and four RBI to lead Saline.

Hastings had two hits, including a home run and two RBI, while Deveau finished with two hits and an RBI.

Harper Grambau picked up the win in the circle with two strikeouts.

The Hornets cruised to an 8-0 win in the opener behind the strong pitching performance of Dorr.

Dorr struck out 15 and allowed just two hits in six innings of work for the win. She also had two hits, including a home run and two RBI.

Cherry added two hits, with a home run and two RBI, while Delaney Lee had two hits, with a home run and three RBI. Hastings and Deveau had two hits each.

Saline improved to 5-0-1 on the season.

Photos by Mike Williamson