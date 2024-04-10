Saline Area Schools approve latest round of CARES grant funding

For recreation programs and facilities that enhance the life of residents within the Saline Area School District community, round two of CARES funding was approved by the school board for a variety of projects.

At the April 9 meeting, the Saline Area Schools Board of Education approved a list of grant proposals submitted and reviewed by the CARES Advisory Council for Round II of the discretionary grant cycle.

The recommendation by the CARES Advisory Council, which was submitted by Brian Puffer, Director of Community Education, was in the total amount of $54,418.40.

The approved projects and groups are:

Braille Literacy Project, Liberty Club - $800

Equipment Replacement, Saline Area Senior Center - $7358

The Lü, Woodland Meadows Elementary - $20,000

Meals on Wheels, Evangelical Home Foundation - $20,000

Pool Sound System, SHS Girls Water Polo - $6260.40

In their grant proposal application, the SHS Girls Water Polo said “the pool sound system is outdated/broken and unable to play music at events; we'd like to update the system to include Bluetooth and other modern features to enhance the quality of events hosted at the pool.”

In their application letter, Woodland Meadows Elementary said “The Lü will create an interactive space for all students and community members in the gym space.”

With the Liberty Club Braille Literacy Project will see the purchase of a Braille machine and accessories “in order to increase community inclusion and volunteerism for participants with visual impairments.”

According to SAS, in November 2017, “voters passed the CARES Recreation Millage for 0.5 mills for 10 years. The millage will provide annual funding for five specific programs and also create a Discretionary Fund which may be allocated annually through a grant process to meet additional recreation needs.”

The five specific programs funded annually through CARES are:

Saline Area Senior Citizen Center

Saline Area School Pool

Saline Area School Theater Management

Saline Community Education Recreation and Enrichment Programs

SAS said, “The Discretionary Funds may be granted to any worthwhile projects that enhance the quality of life in the Saline Community through new or expanded programs and/or facilities for the Cultural Arts, Recreation, Enrichment, and Senior Citizens.”

There’s expected to be even more funding available for round three.