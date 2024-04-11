Saline Baseball Sweeps Three From Monroe

The Saline baseball team started its defense of its SEC Red title with a three-game sweep of Monroe this week.

The Hornets opened the week by taking a pair of games from the Trojans 8-2 and 5-2.

Nolan Klein got things going with a RBI single in the third and Reed Muir followed up by stealing home for a 2-0 lead.

Monroe got one back with a home run in the fourth, but the Hornets would blow it open in the bottom of the inning with the big blow being a bases loaded triple by Ian Furlong for a 6-1 lead.

Muir would smack a two-run shot to left to make it 8-1 in the sixth and the Hornets would hold on for the 8-2 win.

Muir finished with three hits, including a home run and two RBI to lead the offense.

Furlong had two doubles and three RBI, Noah Reeves a hit and three runs scored, and Klein a hit and two RBI.

Matt Mareno struck out five and allowed four hits in six innings of work for the win for the Hornets.

The second game saw Monroe take a 2-0 lead in the first, but the Hornets scored one in the second and two in the third to take a 3-2 lead. Austin Abbate came through with a two-run single to put the Hornets on top.

Saline would pick up insurance runs in the fourth and fifth with a sacrifice fly by Klein and a run scoring single by Abbate for a 5-2 lead.

Brandon Wise earned the win on the mound with eight strikeouts and allowing four hits in six innings of work.

The Hornets made it three straight over Monroe with a 6-0 win Wednesday.

Hunter Easton and Caleb Helmer put the Hornets on top with RBI's in the fourth and that is all Saline would need behind the pitching of Cole Kreuzer.

Kruezer struck out four and allowed just two hits in six inning for the win for Saline. Devin Lilley worked a scoreless seventh with two strikeouts for the Hornets.

Colton Tousa had two hits and Helmer added two hits and an RBI to lead the offense. Muir and Easton each had a hit and RBI, while Reeves and Wise had a hit and run scored each.

Saline improved to 6-0 overall on the season.