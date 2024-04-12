Dexter and Saline High Schools' Bands Unite for Special Concert

In a full-circle moment, the Dexter High School Symphonic Band and the Saline High School Wind Ensemble will unite for an extraordinary Collaboration Concert on Wednesday, April 17, at 7:30 PM, in the SHS Auditorium within the Ellen A. Ewing Performing Arts Center.

Entrance is complimentary, offering everyone the chance to indulge in the melodious blend of young talent. DHS Symphonic Band Director Grace Wolfe, a Saline High School alumnus and former student of SHS band director Nate Lampman, will return to her roots to co-conduct the evening's performance, demonstrating the inspiring journey from student to colleague. Under the batons of Ms. Wolfe and Mr. Lampman, the ensembles will culminate the night with a joint performance that promises to be a high note of collective achievement.