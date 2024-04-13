Saline Baseball Makes it Eight Straight Wins

The Saline baseball team improved to 8-0 on the season after a doubleheader sweep of Riverview Saturday.

The Hornets opened with a 10-3 win over the Pirates.

Saline took an early 3-0 lead, but Riverview scored three in the third to tie the game a 3-3.

A big four run fifth inning put the Hornets on top 7-3. Brandon Wise and Devin Lilley had RBI singles in the inning.

The Hornets would add three more runs in the sixth with just one hits to put the game away.

Ian Furlong had a big game with three hits and an RBI to lead the offense.

Wise finished with a hit and two RBI, Lilley and Caleb Helmer a hit and RBI each, and Brendan Warwinsky a hit and run scored.

Noah Reeves earned the win on the mound with four strikeouts and allowing one hit in two innings of work in relief.

The Hornets exploded for eight runs in the first and 15 in the second to roll to a 23-2 three inning win in the second game.

Saline pounded out 17 hits in just two innings with Matt Bachran going 3-3 with three RBI to lead the charge.

Cole Kruezer, Colton Tousa, and Matt Mareno had two hits and three RBI each, while Austin Abbate and Johnny Arvai had two hits and two RBI each. Furlong, Helmer, and Miller Grambau had a hit and RBI each, while Reed Muir had a hit and two runs scored for Saline.

Ryder Concannon earned the win by striking out five for the Hornets.