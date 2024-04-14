Late Plymouth Dooms Saline Boys’ Lacrosse

The Saline boys’ lacrosse team saw a four goal second half lead evaporate as Plymouth rallied to pull out an 11-10 win and keep the Hornets winless on the season.

Jon Jon Ohren-Hoeft put the Hornets on top with a goal in the first minute of the game.

Plymouth tied the game at 1-1, but Nolan Heath found the net twice to put Saline up 3-1.

The Rocks answered with a pair of goals to tie the game at 3-3 after one, but Heath and Ohren-Hoeft each scored in the second top put the Hornets up 5-3 at halftime.

The Saline lead grew in the third when Ohren-Hoeft did a nifty spin move in front of the net and whipped a low backhand shot into the net to make it 6-3.

Heath followed with hos fourth goal of the game to make it 7-3, but Plymouth would rally with three straight goals to cut the lead to 7-6.

The lead grew to 8-6 when Heath found the net once again only to have the Wildcats answer one more time for an 8-7 Saline lead after three periods.

Plymouth started the fourth with a pair of goals to take a 9-8 lead, but Heath scored his sixth goal of the game to knot it back up at 9-9.

The Wildcats scored a pair of goals in a 45 second span to take an 11-9 lead with 3:03 left.

Ohren-Hoeft scored his fourth of the game with 2:33 left to cut the Plymouth lead to 11-10, but the Wildcats won the faceoff and would never relinquish the ball again as the were able to play keep away and run out the clock for the final two and a half minutes for the win.

The Hornets fell to 0-4 on the season. They will look to get in the win column with matches against Huron and Bedford this week.