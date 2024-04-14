Saline Tennis Earns Two Wins in Hudsonville

The Saline girls’ team had a strong showing at the Hudsonville Invitational with a 2-1 record on the day.

They defeated Hudsonville 5-3 and Petoskey 7-1 before falling to Rochester Stoney Creek 6-2.

Kylie Warner dominated at two singles with a 6-0, 6-0 win against Hudsonville.

Katheryn Feller won 6-4, 6-4 at three singles and Nastia Dubovoy 6-2, 6-4 and four singles.

Picking up doubles wins were Eva Cueto and Sydney Becker at one doubles and Ellis Buchanan and Carmen Pagilinan 7-5, 6-4 at three doubles. The four doubles team of Fiona Loverich and Abby Bryan dropped a tough three set tiebreaker 7-6 (2), 4-6, 8-10.

The Petoskey match saw Fuller pick up her second win of the day at three singles 6-3, 7-6 (4), Warner win 6-3, 7-6 (5) at two singles, and Dubovoy win her second at four singles 6-2, 6-0.

The doubles team dominated their matches with Cueto-Becker winning 6-1, 6-2, Isabella Apone-Brooke Van Dyke 6-0, 6-1 at two doubles, Buchanan-Pagilinan 6-0, 6-0, and Loverich-Bryan 6-0, 6-0.

Stoney Creek was too much for the Hornets with just two flight wins for Saline.

Buchanan and Pagilinan dominated at three double 6-0, 6-0 and Loverich-Bryan was victorious in another marathon three set tiebreaker 7-5, 4-6, 11-9.