Saline Track and Field Sweeps SEC Tri-Meet

The Saline boys’ and girls’ track and field teams both opened with sweeps of a SEC Red tri-meet at Bedford last week.

The boys defeated Bedford 86-51 and AA Huron 86-50.

Two school records were set for the Hornets at Bedford with Ryan Kavanaugh winning the 100 with a record time of 10.83 and Leonardo Ignacio setting a new record in the 110 hurdles with a wining time of 14.61.

Ignacio was also part of the winning 4x200 relay with Christopher Ignacio, Caleb Washington, and Jarrell Marshall, and was second in the 300 hurdles and second in the high jump.

Truman Johnson picked up two wins in the 1600 and 3200, was second in the 800, and was part of the 4x800 relay that finished second with Jack Klein, Brennan LaRusso, and Jackson Phillips.

Camden Pawlick dominated the throws by winning the shot put and discus, while Andrew Burns won the pole vault and LaDainian Woods the 200.

Leo Hoffman was second in the pole vault and Jarrell Marshall second in the long jump for the Hornets.

The girls dominated their meets with 103-33 win over Bedford and 111-24 over Huron.

Jordan Wickham was in on three wins for the Hornets. Wickham won the 100, was part of the winning 4x100 relay with Charlotte Warren, Evalyn Ledy, and Hannah Ross, and the winning 4x200 relay with Lola Lange, Mahalia Staton, and Ledy, and was second in the 200.

Saline won each of the distance races with Sophie Ross winning the 800, Katarina Munson the 1600, and Abby Roth the 3200.

Munson was also in the winning 4x800 relay with Bailey Burt, Elaina Alig, and Grace Roth.

Mallory Platzer won the shot put and discus, Megan Sweet the high jump, Shyla Smith the 100 hurdles, and Staton the long jump.

Kadyn Maida was second in the 400, while Corynn Gady was second in the 800.

Alig was second in the 1600, and Gage second in the 3200. Other second place finishes went to the 4x400 and 4x800 relay team of Sophie Roth, Mackenzie Sellenraad, Lillian Schlack, Gady, and Lindsey Clarke high jump.