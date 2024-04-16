Saline Softball Moves to 4-0 in the SEC Red

The Saline softball team moved to 4-0 in the SEC Red after routing Ann Arbor Skyline 15-1 Monday.

The second game of the doubleheader was not played, and Saline received a forfeit from the Eagles.

The Hornets offense pounded 12 hits out in the win.

Reese Rupert got things going for Saline with a leadoff home run in the second and the Hornets blew the game open with a six run third inning. Skyline helped with a pair of errors, while Izzy Deveau had an RBI double and Sydney Hastings a run scoring single in the inning.

Saline continued to pour it on with five more runs in the fourth. Harper Grambau, Mackenzie Shelton, Ava Stripp, Ashley Malinczak, and Lizzie Thibeault had run scoring hits in the inning.

Karli Dorr earned the win on the mound, striking out five. Grambau pitched two innings and struck out six, and Jessi Phelps struck out two in one inning of work.

The Hornets improved to 7-0-1 on the season