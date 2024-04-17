Saline Area Chamber of Commerce Unveils Winners of the Circle of Excellence Awards

The votes have been counted and the results are in.

The Saline Area Chamber of Commerce (SACC) is set to host the inaugural Circle of Excellence Award Ceremony on April 25th, 2024, at Stonebridge Golf Club, marking the amalgamation of the Business Awards and Saline Salutes events. This newly merged event aims to recognize outstanding contributions from various sectors within the community.

The evening's festivities will commence at 6 p.m. and conclude by 8 p.m., during which attendees will celebrate the achievements of their peers. Individuals and businesses alike are nominated in several categories, with awards distributed to honor exceptional service, innovation, and impact.

The Saline Salutes Awards are designed to acknowledge individuals who have demonstrated extraordinary commitment, service, and leadership within the Saline area. The Business Awards recognize the entrepreneurial spirit and economic contributions made by local businesses to the Saline community.

The SACC has announced this year’s recipients, and the 2024 Circle of Excellent Awards go to:

Saline Salutes

Citizen of the Year – Janet Dillon

Visionary – Kim Kaster

First Responder – Officer Brian Wright

Distinguished Veteran – Jerry Austin

Youth of the Year – Erin Huetteman

Business Awards

Lifetime Achievement Award – Busch’s Fresh Food Market

Small Business Award – Kelly Orthodontics

Large Business Award – Emagine Theater Saline

Rising Star Award – MSGCU

Admission for the event is priced at $60 per person, with an option for a group rate of $450 for a table of eight. Attendees can register for the event at the Saline Chamber of Commerce's official website.

The SACC extends an invitation to the public to join the celebration and support the honorees who have made significant contributions to the vibrancy and well-being of the local community.

