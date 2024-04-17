Saline Soccer Cruises Past Monroe

The Saline girls' soccer team made quick work of Monroe Tuesday night with a 10-0 win over the Trojans in a game that ended at halftime.

Norah Dawid, Leighann Farrell, and Kaylee Mitzel combined for the shutout in net for Saline.

Cora Conley recorded a hat trick of three goals to lead the Hornets.

Sienna Snyder and Bettina Soares scored two goals each, while Sadie Walsh, MaKena Means, and Caylin Sturms had one goal apiece.

The Hornets improved to 3-1-1 overall and 1-1 in the SED Red. They will host rival Ann Arbor Pioneer Thursday night at 7:00.

Photos by Dawn and Dennis McCann