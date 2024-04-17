Saline Baseball Remains Undefeated on the Season

The Saline baseball team improved to 10-0 overall and 5-0 in the SEC Red after taking two games from Ann Arbor Skyline this week.

The Hornets took the first game 16-5 and the second 9-4. The third game of the series was tied 4-4 when the game was called due to darkness. It will be made up if needed in the final SEC Re standings.

Saline's bats pounded out 17 hits in the opener and the Horents were aided by seven Eagles errors in the 16-5 win.

The Hornets jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the third, but Skyline scored one in the third and four in the fourth to tie the game at five.

A Brandon Wise RBI single and a run scoring double by Austin Abbate put Saline up 7-5 in the sixth and the Hornets scored nine times in the seventh to pull away for the win.

Reed Muir had three hits and four RBI and Abbate three hits and three RBI to lead the Hornets offense.

Noah Reeves added two hits and two runs scored and Ian Furlong two hits and a run scored. Matt Mareno and Isaac Furlong each had a hit and RBI.

Wise earned the win in relief with three innings pitched and striking out three.

The second game was moved to Tuesday due to the length of the first game and again the Hornets used a big seventh inning to pull away for the 9-4 win.

Ian Furlong put the Hornets on top 4-3 with a run scoring single in the fourth.

An Abbate RBI single in the seventh pushed the lead to two and Ian Furlong followed with a two run single to make it 7-3 and the Hornets would add two more unearned runs to make the final 9-4.

Ian Furlong led the offense with two hits and three RBI, while Johnny Arvai had two hits and a run scored.

Muir, Abbate, Wise, and Brendan Warwinsky each had a hit and RBI. Devin Lilley earned the win on the hill for Saline.

The third game saw the Hornets fall behind 4-0, but a run in the fourth and three in the fifth tied the game at four and was halted due to darkness.

Saline takes on Fenton Thursday and will battle rival Pioneer at home Monday.