Spring into Inclusion with Saline's First “Best Life' Festival"

On May 11, 2024, the Dementia Friendly Saline+ organization will host its inaugural "Best Life" Spring Festival, featuring an Old-Fashioned Carnival theme. This community event, sponsored by University Living, Ageways, and other local entities, will take place at Liberty School in Saline, from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

“We work to provide events where persons with dementia and their caregivers/families will feel ‘normal’. This is a normal social event, with some extra perks to make life easier and less challenging.” - Kelsey Keyes, DFS Program Coordinator

The festival promises a day filled with entertainment suitable for all ages. Attendees can enjoy live performances from bands such as Fiddle Pie, Mary and the HuzBand, and Cat Canyon. Additionally, the event will feature juggling acts, a variety of food options including Hannah’s Shaved Ice, and an arts and crafts sale, perfectly timed for those looking for Mother’s Day gifts.

Dementia Friendly Saline+ hosts many activities through its Memory Café. Pictured here is the popular drumming circle.

For families and caregivers of persons with dementia, the festival has been carefully planned to accommodate their specific needs. Features include a curbside “Reverse Valet” service, dementia-friendly signage throughout the venue, and a designated quiet area for relaxation. The event will also have trained staff and volunteers, known as “Purple Angels,” to assist guests throughout the day.

Moreover, the festival will host a panel discussion aimed at caregivers, providing them with an opportunity to gain insights while their loved ones engage in concurrent activities tailored for those with dementia.

Admission to the festival is free and open to the public.

Visit dfsaline.org

for even more information, including schedules and lists of participating artists and crafters.

The "Best Life" Spring Festival represents a big advance toward supporting individuals with dementia to live with greater ease and dignity within the community.

Photos courtesy of Dementia Friendly Saline+