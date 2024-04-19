Lodi Township Police Report, March 2024

In March 2024, Deputies responded to 190 calls for police service in Lodi Township, down from 218 the previous year, a 13% decrease. Total calls for 2024 (Jan-Mar) are 681, up from 676 for the same period last year, a 1% increase.

Officers conducted 108 traffic stops, up from 99 last year. Forty-four citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

Three assaults

Three larcenies

Two OWI

Two vehicle thefts

Three crashes

Two medical assists

Five citizen assists

Three welfare checks

One school bus violation

Two disorderlies

Two mental health

Two frauds

The Washtenaw County Sheriff reported the following details to Lodi Township:

On March 4, a Collaboration Deputy responded to the 3500 Block of South Wagner Road for a report of a stolen vehicle. The complainant reported that the vehicle had been stored at the location for the winter, and when they returned to recover it, it was missing. It was stolen between the end of October 2023 and discovered missing in February 2024. However, it wasn’t reported to the Sheriff’s Office until March 4.

On March 5, a Collaboration Deputy and Law Enforcement from greater Washtenaw County responded to the 2800 Block of S. Wagner Road for a report of a possible active shooter. A subject entered the business with a shotgun, fired two rounds, and then turned the gun on himself, committing suicide in front of an employee he had previously had a relationship with. No other persons were physically harmed in this incident.

On March 7, a Collaboration Deputy responded to the 4000 Block of Ann Arbor-Saline Road for a report of a stolen vehicle. The complainant reported their vehicle was recently stolen. Deputies were able to track the vehicle and recover it a short while later, taking one subject into custody.

On March 14, a Collaboration Deputy responded to the 2100 Block of Oak Valley Drive for a report of a theft from a vehicle. The complaint had their vehicle parked (unlocked) in a business parking lot. A purse and a backpack that contained several credit cards were stolen. No surveillance footage captured the incident.

The entire March 2024 police call log can be found at the link below.