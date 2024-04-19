Saline Schools and Community Ed Open Registration for “Summer Boosters”

STN Staff

The Summer Booster Sessions offered by Saline Area Schools in partnership with Saline Community Education are designed to provide additional academic support for students who could benefit from a review of the previous school years’ content. These are refresher/review courses and are not for academic credit.

Here are some of the courses listed:

3rd Grade Skill Boosters: Focuses on reinforcing 3rd grade skills in reading, writing, and mathematics, aiming for proficiency that supports the transition to 4th grade. 4th Grade Math Boosters: A 3-week course that covers computation strategies, fractions, and geometry, intended to sharpen math skills before entering 5th grade. 5th Grade Math Boosters: A 6-week course covering traditional multiplication, division, decimals, and fractions, preparing students for middle school mathematics. 5th Grade Reading and Writing Boosters: Enhances reading and writing skills through project-based learning, focusing on narrative and informational/persuasive writing. 8th-9th Grade Algebra Booster: Supports students transitioning to high school by reinforcing algebra concepts and preparing them for Algebra 1 expectations. Algebra Booster: Focuses on increasing algebra skills, preparing students for success in future algebra courses. Build Your Reading Superpowers! Targets early readers to enhance phonics, comprehension, and vocabulary, fostering a love for reading. English 9 Booster: Prepares students for high school by focusing on writing skills, including essay writing and practical skills like professional emailing. First Grade Literacy Boost: Preparing for Second Grade Success: Helps children moving into 2nd grade strengthen foundational literacy skills through engaging activities. First Grade Phonics Booster: A 4-week course reviewing phonics skills from 1st grade, designed to build confidence in reading and prevent summer learning loss. High School Transition/Study Skills: Enhances study skills and assists with the transition to high school, reviewing material from the previous year. Intro to Science Writing: Builds foundational writing skills for 7th graders, focusing on claims based on evidence and scientific reasoning. Kindergarten Booster with Mr. Ball: Provides extra practice in reading, writing, and math for students transitioning from kindergarten to 1st grade. Kindergarten Summer Boosters with Ms. Twork: Aims to build and maintain kindergarten-level skills, focusing on literacy and math, preparing students for 1st grade. Powerful Paragraphs: Writing Booster for Freshman Year: Helps students master paragraph writing in formats commonly used in 9th grade, enhancing their ability to produce academically rich writing. Science Exploration and Experimentation: Engages students in creating experiments and learning basic science skills, laying a foundation for future science education. Second Grade Booster with Ms. Franson: Provides additional practice in reading, writing, and math for students entering 3rd grade. Second Grade Booster with Ms. Simion: Similar to the course by Ms. Franson, this also targets students transitioning from 2nd to 3rd grade with a focus on core academic skills. Summer Leap into First Grade: Literacy Boost: Prepares kindergarteners for 1st grade with a focus on foundational literacy skills through interactive activities.

Visit https://salineonline.reg.eleyo.com/

for more information.

Photo by CDC on Unsplash