Saline Area Schools are Gifted Two Benches representing Hope, Support and Connection to Important Resources

Saline Area Schools received a couple of important gifts from the Hot Rods Motorcycle Awareness & Suicide Prevention Foundation.

At the April 9 SAS Board of Education meeting, the Hot Rods Motorcycle Awareness & Suicide Prevention Foundation donated two of their special benches to the school district.

The Foundation announced this one their Facebook page.

“Our foundation donated two more Suicide Prevention Benches and this time to Saline Schools! We have an awesome group of people that care about our community! So proud to be a part of this group and what we do!”

Members of the Hot Rods Motorcycle Awareness & Suicide Prevention Foundation and Saline Area Schools officials pose with the new bench. photo courtesy of the Hot Rods Motorcycle Awareness & Suicide Prevention Foundation

A spokesperson for the group, which numbered at least 10 at the board meeting, went before the school board to present the gifts. The group’s mission is to raise funds for motorcycle awareness, suicide prevention and various Michigan based entities for relief.

The foundation spokesperson said they were honored to be part of Saline’s suicide prevention and mental health efforts. He said their benches provide hope, support and resources to help those in need to connect.

“Mental health is not a fad. It’s very real,” the spokesperson said. “and as a group we know that any and every way you can help a student with resources such as flyers, posters or benches, it gives them a message that someone really does care and they are not alone.”

The foundation has donated similar benches to other school districts, such as Milan, Dundee and Monroe.