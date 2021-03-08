White Tail Solar Changes Plans in Augusta While Moving Forward In York

None of the land that was going to be used for the proposed White Tail solar project in Augusta Township will be used for that purpose, even if it does eventually pass. Whether it will pass in York Township will depend partly on what the public tells the Planning Commission at the next public comment meeting, on August 12.

Ranger Power asked the Augusta Township Planning Commission to withdraw its application for its solar location as submitted, and move it to a new series of lots, south of the original proposed location.

"Since White Tail is pausing the solar application, we are confirming that the solar application will not be heard at the public hearing currently scheduled for March 17, and that the solar application will not be the subject of further public hearings and Planning Commission meetings unless and if the White Tail makes a request to you," the press release to Planning Commission Chair Robert Yurk, released through the firm Dickinson Wright PLLC said.

Ranger Power’s Sergio Trevino said that the decision was based on "mostly positive" feedback from Augusta Township residents, who had become more aware of the project with the formal application. The Vice President of Permitting said that the change was based on that feedback.

“This southern project area has been very well-received and has previously received preliminary approval from the Augusta Township Planning Commission. As a result, we have paused our current application and have asked Augusta Township to cancel upcoming hearings regarding this project. Trevino said in an emailed statement.

The Chicago-based green energy utility builder is still expecting to build the solar farm for DTE Energy eventually. The application is still live and is not expected to effect the timeline, should both Augusta and York Township give the utility scale, 120 MW solar farm the green light.

Back in York Township, residents will be asked to enter the York Township chambers in groups to allow the township to adhere to the state’s coronavirus guidelines, limiting the number of people in the chamber to 25 at a time. This will be both a informational meeting for the public, and a opportunity for residents to voice their support, or their opposition, to the project moving forward.

The meeting is technically open to anyone, but York Township Planning Commission Chair said Monday evening that “We will give preference to York Township residents.”

Augusta Township officials did not respond to multiple attempts made by the Sun Times News for comment. The attorney who wrote the letter, Timothy Stoekper, also did not respond to a request for comment.

Image Credit: Ranger Power