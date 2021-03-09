Long Term Opportunities with Express Employment

By: Ashlee Root

The Ann Arbor Express Employment Office, located on Jackson Road, has reason to celebrate. So far, they have converted over 30 contract associates into full time employees with their client partners. Express Employment, a full service staffing agency, is assisting companies and people in the community, to find new opportunities for employment.

Heather Weeks, Senior Staffing Specialist, shared for one of the recent associates, Nichole, “The company we hired her into was looking for new employees to join their team long term and Nichole was also looking for new opportunities.” Weeks paired them up leading to full time work.

Nichole started her journey with Express Employment in August and was hired full time this past January at Norgren Automotive Solutions. Nichole highly recommends Express Employment and shared that they were “all around helpful.”

Express Employment is partnered with a wide variety of companies with employment opportunities ranging from skill trade, administrative and finance. “We typically look for hard working associates who are looking for long term opportunities. Here at Express we focus more on long term growth rather than other agencies who may be in the area for short term opportunities” shares Weeks. As proof of this, in 2020, Express Ann Arbor successfully

converted 141 contract associates to full time employees with their client partners.

Throughout the whole hiring process Express is there to help and act as a correspondent between employee and employer. Weeks urges anyone who is looking for employment to “take a chance, be patient and trust us because we know what we are doing.”

For more information visit JobsAnnArbor.com