New Vaccination Center Possible In Saline

Saline is looking at the possibility of setting up a new pop up vaccination site to help battle the Coronavirus somewhere within city limits.

“The health department asked us to complete a community survey. We have done so, and indicated a willingness to host here at city hall, and potentially to use the rec center,” Saline Mayor Brian Marl said in an interview by phone. “From the emails I have received from the county health department it sounded like we’re probably at least two weeks out. But I am cautiously optimistic and hopeful that we can scheduled something sometime in the month of April. Ideally, I would like to host vaccine sites multiple times in the community, in the ensuing weeks and months.”

The discussion with the Washtenaw County Health Department is in its very early stages. But the city is working on where and when the city could provide an extra vaccination location.

“There’s a statewide strategy of folks not driving more than 20 minutes to get a vaccination. That doesn’t necessarily mean we’ll be putting one in every single town,” WCHD spokeswoman Susan Ringler-Cerniglia said. But the goal means that the county is looking for ways “to make sure there’s geographic spread.”

Possible locations that have been floated include City Hall, the recreation center, or one of the buildings housing the Saline Area Schools system.

Although, Interim Superintendent Steve Laatsch told the Sun Times News in an email Thursday “We are not in negotiations with [the] Washtenaw County Health Department. We just mentioned months ago that we would be open to using a Saline school building for a vaccine site. But, there has been zero follow up discussion[s].”

The county isn’t currently in negotiations with any other city on this possibility, Ringler-Cerniglia said; but the county is constantly reviewing its list of vaccination centers. Hundreds of locations have been suggested as possible vaccination sites. Currently, the county is focusing its vaccination efforts on two main locations – one at Eastern Michigan University and one that just opened in Chelsea last week and is currently vaccinating between 300 and 350 people per day, according to the county.

Whether or not Saline does eventually end up being a vaccination site will depend partly on the amount of supply that Washtenaw County can get of the vaccines that have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration. The news media has documented time and time again that the rollout has been inconsistent at best, although Ringler-Cerniglia did say that this has been steadily improving. If Saline does go end up with a new vaccination location, the goal will be to vaccinate between 200 and 500 people per day.

The oldest and most infirm are being prioritized for vaccinations, as well as people who work in front line occupations like nurses and teachers.

This possibility came at the same City Council meeting where the city launched a new task force to try to bring more healthcare options to town. Councilor Dawn Krause is leading two other councilors in a 12 to 18 month process to establish what citizens want in healthcare options, and how to attract them to the city. This could eventually result in anything from a new ER facility, to primary care doctors or specialized physicians. The process is in its very early stages and will likely not produce any result until after the pandemic is over.