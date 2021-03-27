Saline Swim and Dive Third at D1 State Finals

Powered behind three event state titles, the Saline Hornet swim and dive team came home with a third-place finish at the Division 1 State Finals Saturday.

The Hornets finished with 230 points in the meet that was won by Ann Arbor Pioneer with 369. Holland West Ottawa was second with 233.5.

The Hornets picked up a pair of relay state titles. They opened the meet with a title in the 200-medley relay with the team of Matt Adanin, Joshua Brunty, Cooper Osgood, and Ethan Saunder. The 400 -free relay team of Saunders, Osgood, Blake Coy, and Adanin closed the meet by winning the title.

Saunders picked up a third state title for the day by winning the 100-free. He was also part of the 200-free relay team along with Coy, Osgood, and Brunty that finished second.

Saline also had state runner-up finishes by Adanin in the 100 back and Brunty in the 100-breast.

Adanin also earned a third-place finish in the 200-free.

Osgood was 5th in the 100-butterfly and Jason Heisler eighth in diving.

In the 50 free Coy finished 12th and Brunty 13th, while Andre Beduschi was 12th in the 100-butterfly and 15th

in the 100 back, while Coy tied for 11th in the 100-free.