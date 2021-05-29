Saline Lacrosse Advances to Regional Finals

The Saline boys’ lacrosse team advanced to the D1 Regional Finals with a pair of convincing wins last week.

The semifinals saw Ann Arbor Skyline jump out to a quick 2-0 lead, but the Hornets woke up and dominated the rest of the game and rolled to a 17-6 win.

After falling behind by two the Hornets would answer with three goals to take a 3-2 lead after one.

Saline continued to pour it on in the second with seven straight goals to take a commanding 10-2 lead.

Skyline answered with two goals to cut the lead to 10-4, but Eli Routt and Brodie Mahmud scored before the end of the half to make it 12-4 at the break.

Saline would push the lead to 17-5 in the third to start the running clock. Skyline would find the net at the end of the third to make it 17-6 and it would stay that way through the fourth as the Hornets advance to the Regional Finals against Plymouth.

Mahmud finished with for goals to lead the Hornets. Owen Miller and Routt scored three each, while Brendan Shinavier, Liam Belote, and Brophy scored two each. Gavin Klaassen also scored for Saline.

The Hornets reached the semifinals with a 20-2 rout of Ann Arbor Huron earlier in the week.

Mahmud scored five goals to lead Saline. Shinavier, Miller, and Blaise Blastos scored two each, while Routt, Xavier Spickard, Brady Fiske, Brendan Torzewski, Nat Keller, and Belote scored one each. Klaassen and CJ Robison had a goal and two assist each.