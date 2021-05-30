Saline Softball Claims SEC Red Title with Help from Some Friends

Photo from Saline Softball Twitter

There is a line in the famous Beatles song that says "I get by with a little help from my friends", well this holds true more then ever for the Saline softball team that claimed the SEC Red title after Bedford lost three games this week and the Hornets picked up an important sweep of Monroe Monday.

Saline entered the week trailing Bedford and Monroe by one game in the Red standings.

The Hornets picked up two huge wins when they swept the Trojans 3-0 and 8-6, while Bedford swept Huron to remain one game up on the Hornets in the standings.

Elaina Walker was dominant on the mound in the opener striking out seven and allowing just three hits for the win.

Leah Holloway put the Hornets on top with a two-run single in the second and that is all Walker would need.

Sara Owen would drive in an insurance run with a single in the fifth to make it 3-0.

Walker finished with a pair of hits, while Grace Munn and Megan Guerard each had a hit and run scored.

Saline jumped out to an 8-0 lead after two innings in the nightcap and had to hold off a late rally by Monroe. The Trojans scored two in the fifth and three in the seventh. Monroe had the tying run at the plate with two outs, but Walker came in and got the final out for the win to finish the sweep.

Owen had a big game with three hits, including two doubles, three RBI, and two runs scored.

Emily Sweetland had a double and two RBI and Abby Kleinschmidt a hit and RBI. Walker had a hit and two runs scored, Clara Cherry and Guerard a hit and run scored each, and Holloway a double.

Following the sweep of Monroe is when the Hornets got the help from their “friends”

Bedford dropped a single game to Lincoln on Wednesday to move the Hornets into a tie with the Mules for the Red lead. Monroe then took a pair of games from the Mules to put the Hornets in first place all alone and clinch the league title.

The Hornets game with Chelsea was postponed twice due to rain and will be made up this week.

Saline improved to 14-4 in the Red and leads Monroe by one game, but has the sweep over the Trojans to break the tie-breaker should the Hornets fall to the Bulldogs.