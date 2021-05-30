Saline Track and Field Teams Place Well at MITCA Team Finals

The Saline track and field teams had strong showings at the MITCA team state finals Friday, May 28 with the boys finishing third and the girls fourth.

The boys finished with a team score of 918 in the meet won by Rockford with 998.

Ian Hanby led the Hornets with a pair of first place finishes in the shot put and discus, while the 4x800 team of Nathan Luther Luke Crowner, James Harrison, and Joseph Fedoronko also came home first.

Fedoronko also placed third in the 1600 and Emmett Berryhill the 800, and the 4x100 team of Nicholas Walper, Andrew Victoria, Joshua Rush, and Kendall Cherry also place third.

Dolan Gonzales pole vault and Luther the 800 earned fourth place finishes, while the 4x400 team of Victoria, Jason Whitton, Harrison, and Benjamin Faulkner was also fourth.

Fifth-place finishes went to the 4x200 team of Walper, Bobby Huckabone, Caden Winston, and Larry Robinson II and to Walper in the 100 and 200.

The girls finished with 769 points in the meet won by Rockford with 1000.5 points.

The Hornets were led by the first-place finish of the 4x800 relay team of Madison Wood, Aubrey Stager, Lydia Alig, and Madison Stern.

Wood also finished second in the 800.

Lydia Alig was fourth in the 1600 and Laney Alig fourth in the 3200, while the 4x100 team of Jordan Wickham, Bryn Batten, Nicole Warren, and Carley Rittenhouse also placed fourth.

Fifth-place finishes went to the 4x400 relay team of Wood, Mia Rogen, Ava Ignacio, and Lydia Alig, while Rogan was fifth in the 400 and Alena Miklosovic fifth in the 100 hurdles.