Saline Students Celebrate American Legion's Poppy Day with Artwork

Saline Area School students raised awareness of The American Legion Auxiliary's Poppy Day by creating Poppy Posters which were displayed at The Saline District Library on National Poppy Day, Memorial Day and throughout June. The red poppy is a nationally recognized symbol of sacrifice to honor those who have served and died for our country. Typically poppies are offered for donations outside of local businesses.

Due to COVID, a traditional Poppy Day was not held in Saline. If you would like to contribute donations for veterans' healthcare: send a check addressed to The Saline American Legion Auxiliary, write "poppy donation" on the check and mail to Saline American Legion, PO Box 462, Saline, Mi 48176.

ALA Jr. Member and poppy poster organizer, Tess Carichner would like to thank The Saline District Library and Emagine Theater for their support of the Poppy Poster initiative.