Three Newest SAS Trustees Sworn In

It was a busy evening for the Saline Area Schools Board of Education, Tuesday evening. The three newest trustees – Brad Gerbe, Kandace Jones and Jenny Miller – were officially sworn into office by the Honorable Anna M. Frushour.

Gerbe being sworn in, June 8.

“I have a son who already attends Saline public schools and a son who is going to be a future Saline public schools child,” The Fourteenth District Judge said.

Jones being sworn in, Tuesday.

The well-attended audience welcomed them formally to their posts with applause, but there were goodbyes too. Two dozen Saline Area Schools employees are retiring, or otherwise moving on, now that the school year is coming to an end.

Miller being sworn in.

One of them, high school cook Pamela Warmanen said “I’m happy and sad at the same time.”

“It’s been a real honor and privilege to work here, with such amazing families and such amazing teachers,” Speech pathologist Lin Nichols said.

The Board also voted unanimously to approve Superintendent Laatsch’s five year contract. The contract was negotiated in party by comparing the district with comparable numbers before coming to the final agreement, which took into account Laatsch’s doctorate level education.