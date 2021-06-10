Saline PD Monthly Report, May 2021

From Saline PD

Highlighted calls for service from Saline PD during May.

Incident: 21-1832/Lockout

Date/Time: 5-2-21 @ 1851 hours

Location: 100 Block of S Ann Arbor St

Information: Officer responded to the 100 block of S Ann Arbor St for a locked vehicle. Officer was able to gain entry with no damages.

Incident: 21-1942/Vehicle Theft

Date/Time: 5-10-21 @ 1800 hours

Location: 900 Block of W Michigan Ave

Information: Officers were dispatched to the 900 block of W Michigan Ave for a report of a vehicle theft that occurred. No video footage available. No broken glass or any other evidence of how entry was gained into vehicle. Officers are still investigating.

Incident: 21-1999/Disorderly

Date/Time: 5-13-21 @ 1027 hours

Location: 200 block of S Industrial Dr

Information: Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of S Industrial Dr for a report of a let-go employee who refused to leave. Officers met with subject who was upset due to being fired. Subject was escorted off the premises and trespassed from the property without incident.

Incident: 21-2057/B&E

Date/Time: 5-16-21 @ 1509 hours

Location: 200 Block of Clark St

Information: Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Clark St for a report of breaking and entering of residence. Subject advised that she left her residence and left the door unlocked. When she came back later that day her belongings were ransacked. Items were missing and drawers where left open and items thrown around. No signs of forced entry. No suspects currently. Officers investigating.

Incident: 21-2117/Hit and Run-operated under influence of drugs

Date/Time: 5-19-21 @ 1520 hours

Location: 700 Block of E Michigan Ave /E Henry and S Ann Arbor St

Information: Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of E Michigan Ave for report of a hit and run accident in the 700 block of E Michigan Ave. Subject advised that multiple vehicles were struck and then left the area. Subject was able to give officer vehicle description with license plate. Dispatch received a call during this call regarding an unknown crash that just occurred at E Henry and S Ann Arbor. Officers responded to scene where it was determined that it was the same vehicle involved in the previous hit and run. Driver was treated by medical staff on scene and transported to the hospital. Officers still investigating pending results of chemical test and blood draw.

Incident: 21-2175/Unauthorized Driving away of vehicle

Date/Time: 5-23-21 @ 1523 hours

Location: 500 block of E Michigan Ave

Information: Officers spoke with subject regarding her vehicle that was stolen vehicle on 5/22/21 from the 500 block of E Michigan Ave. Caller reported that she loaned her daughter her vehicle, and the daughter’s boyfriend took vehicle, without permission. Caller was not aware that subject took vehicle until today. Vehicle was entered into our system as stolen. Open investigation. 2014 Ford Fusion, white in color. Michigan registration plate, ENJ 7266. Keys are with the vehicle.