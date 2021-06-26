Saline Pride Picnic Postponed

Saline's Pride Picnic has been postponed until next month because of this week's rainy weather. The Saline Diversity Equity and Inclusion Committee was planning on holding a picnic outside of the Rec Center as a family friendly send off to Pride Month.

But the Kerstin Woodside, the President of Saline Supports, told the Sun Times News in an email, Saturday evening that the weather had forced organizers to cancel the event.

"It is rescheduled for July 25," Woodside said.

The Sun Times News will remain up to date on changes to celebrate Pride Month, albeit postponed, at the end of next month. The Sun Times News will be covering the picnic when it happens at the end of July.