Saline Fourth Of July Fireworks Postponed Till Fall

Saline’s Fourth of July will be fireworks-less. That is according to Saline City Councilor Janet Dillon, who announced earlier this month that this decision was made out of an abundance of caution in battling the coronavirus pandemic.

“I know there’s been a lot of questions coming up lately as we’re coming up on July 4. The fireworks committee has decided not to hold Fourth of July fireworks this year because of at the time of discussions there were still significant restrictions due to Covid. In light of that, we have decided to schedule them for the fall,” Dillon said at the June 7 meeting.

Private citizens might launch fireworks on July 4, but the official fireworks are not cancelled altogether. But because of the fireworks committee’s abundance of caution, this year’s Fourth of July fireworks will be postponed until Saturday, October 9.

“We checked and there is not a Michigan football game that night,” Dillon added.

The sun sets much earlier in the autumn than it would on July 4, obviously. Dillon is expecting the fireworks to start at 7:45 p.m., that autumn Saturday. The fireworks will still be launched from behind Heritage School, according to Dillon.

Regarding the public safety angle, neither Saline’s Police Chief Jerrod Hart nor Saline’s new Fire Chief Jason Sperle could be contacted for comment on this article.