Salty Summer Sounds Rocks On

Saline’s Salty Summer Sounds seemed to be at its busiest so far this year, as Fifty Amp Fuse Lite preformed to a packed crowd, June 8. This is at least the sixth time that Fifty Amp Fuse Lite has performed in Saline.

“We love the folks here. It’s kind of our home away from home around here,” Lead guitar Remy Lambert said.

Umbrella Square has shut down the block of Ann Arbor Street between Henry and Michigan Avenue, at the bequest of Saline Main Street, a non-profit which exists to advocate for the long term benefit of downtown’s businesses. The concert series is designed to bring as many people as possible to buy dinner and drinks from downtown’s restaurants every Thursday.

“It’s all positive,” Brian Joyce, the manager of Carrigan Café said. “We’re glad to have it back after a year of hiatus.”

Attendees can choose between ordering food from one of the restaurants that line the impromptu public square or pick up a folding chair and sit in front of the temporary stage. The former area has always been mostly full, but this week it was near capacity.

“I love it. It really feels like we’re headed back to normal,” Pittsfield Township resident Darcy Berwick said. “It’s great to be back to socializing, listening to music and patronizing downtown restaurants.”

Briarwood Ford was also back in the middle of the block to show off one of its models again. This time, they brought a brand new Mustang.