Saline Swears In Newest Police Officer

Saline formally welcomed its newest police officer into its ranks, Monday evening. Officer Brian Wright has been serving on the force since November 20, 2020 and his swearing in was postponed partially due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Wright told the Sun Times News after being sworn in that he had been going back and forth his entire adolescence on whether or not he wanted to go into policing. “The real turning point … was coming and talking to this chief. He is by far the most impressive leader I have ever met.”

Saline Police Chief Jarrod Hart also had nothing but good things to say about his new recruit when he introduced him to Council.

“He is the first person to ever be sponsored by the City of Saline in the police academy. He entered the academy in July 2020, and graduated on November 20 2020, so we’re very proud of him for that,” Hart said.

Wright, left and Hart, right.

Wright comes from a policing family. He got a chuckle from the audience attending the July 12 city council meeting when he said that both of his grandfathers were serving on the Ann Arbor Police Department before his parents got together. “That’s a funny little story I like to tell,” Wright said.

Wright attended Lincoln High School, and the Early College Alliance at Eastern Michigan University before graduating from the police academy at Washtenaw Community College and earning his bachelor’s degree at Western Michigan University, according to Hart.

“In his short time here, Brian as excelled. He has mentored young adults in the community, worked with Saline Area Social Service to get some gift cards for groceries for a young man whose mother was killed in a very tragic accident. So, he’s really stepping up and filling that role as a mentor in our community,” Hart added.

Wright said that he is dedicated to using his natural approachability as a tool for a community policing approach for his job. One of his first ideas was to get a number of soccer balls, basketballs, footballs and fishing rods in the trunk of his patrol car, to use as a way to break the ice with people he runs across in the community, in between calls.

“I’m here to still do a job. There are still bad people who need to be put away. But like I said, it’s coming from a place of understanding,” Wright said. “I’m still young, who knows how my brain will mature, but with the support system I have, the leadership, the support of all of the other officers we have here, I definitely see myself being a very community oriented police officer and taking the communities interests first.”