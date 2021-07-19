Saline PD Monthly Report, June 2021

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

Incidents involving vehicles dominated June with three hit and runs and four incidents of theft from or damage to vehicles. In addition to the highlighted calls for service described below, the Saline Police Department responded to 15 traffic crashes and eight false alarms.

Incident: 21-2316/Hit and Run Crash

Date/Time: 06-04-21 @ 1035 hours

Location: 100 Block of E Michigan Ave

Information: Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of E Michigan Ave for a hit-and-run crash. The subject told police that their vehicle had been struck and damaged while it was parked overnight. The vehicle suffered minor damage. The incident is under investigation.

Incident: 21-2336/Domestic Assault

Date/Time: 06-05-21 @1322

Location: 400 Block n. Maple Rd.

Information: During an argument, a female scratched her boyfriend. Responding officers reported visible marks on the victim. Charges were submitted and a warrant authorized for the suspect who is a 27-year-old female Saline resident. The victim is a 23-year-old male Saline resident.

Incident: 21-2347/Attempted Larceny Personal Property

Date/Time: 06-06-21 @ 1417 hours

Location: 500 Block of Echo Ct

Information: Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Echo Ct for a report of attempted theft from a vehicle. The subject advised officers that her doors were locked. However, items were strewn around in the front passenger seat area. No articles were taken. The responding officer took the report with no suspects.

Incident: 21-2396/Larceny from Vehicle

Date/Time: 6-09-21 @ 1328 hours

Location: 200 block of E Michigan Ave

Information: Police were dispatched to the 200 block of E Michigan Ave for a report of theft from a vehicle while in a parking lot. Officers contacted the owner of the vehicle, who advised they dropped off the vehicle the day prior. The Catalytic Converter was stolen from the vehicle.

Incident: 21-2444/Hit and Run

Date/Time: 06-10-21 @ 1834 hours

Location: 100 Block of Brecon Dr

Information: Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Brecon Dr for report of a vehicle that was struck on the side near the door handle. No security cameras were facing the vehicle. Minor damage was done to the door handle. Officer completed a report for the subject’s insurance company. Unk suspects.

Incident: 21-2479/Hit and Run

Date/Time: 6-12-21 @ 2132 hours

Location: E Michigan Ave and N Ann Arbor St

Information: Officers were dispatched to the area of E Michigan Ave and N Ann Arbor St for a report of a vehicle that was struck by another and left the scene. The subject gave the officer a license plate number and a description of the vehicle. The plate number did not come back to any vehicle. Officers checked the area for a vehicle matching the description. The description given by the complainant was that the striking vehicle was an older model Honda Accord.

Incident: 21-2497/Fraud

Date/Time: 06-13-21 @2100

Location: 800 Block Valley Circle Dr.

Information: Victim was defrauded of $500.00 through a Facebook scam. Scam was presented as to send $500.00 to a Venmo account and in turn she would get $3,500.00 back. After she realized the money had been sent another name popped up on the Venmo account, that’s when the victim, a 22-year-old female Saline resident realized she had been, “scammed.” The incident is under investigation.

Incident: 21-2643/Fraud

Date/Time: 06-14-21 @ 1200

Location: 2000 Block Chestnut Cres

Information: A charge showed up on the victim’s credit card that only he and his wife have access to. The charge was for a Groupon. Report filed.

Incident: 21-2514/Larceny from Vehicle

Date/Time: 6-15-21 @ 1510 hours

Location: 7000 block of E Michigan Ave

Information: Officers were dispatched to the 7000 block of E Michigan Ave for a report of theft from a vehicle while in a parking lot during their work shift 0600-1510. Officers contacted the owner, who told officers that the catalytic converter was stolen off the vehicle. Officer took the information and closed the case due to a lack of investigative leads.

Incident: 21-2593/Assault

Date/Time: 06-19-21 @ 2208

Location: 800 Block Valley Circle Dr.

Information: The Suspect is a 20-year-old male out of Manchester Township and the victim is a 73-year-old male and a Saline resident. The two are grandson/grandfather. Both got into a property dispute over the phone. After the argument, the victim claims that the grandson showed up at his residence and assaulted him. The grandfather stated he was pushed and struck on his face. Suspect fled when he was made aware the police were called. The victim had a minor injury near his right eye/cheek area. The suspect was not immediately located therefore the investigation has been turned over to the prosecutor’s office for review.

Incident: 21-2641/Felonious Assault

Date/Time: 06-22-21 @ 2238

Location: 900 Block Woodland Dr. E

Information: The incident began over a civil dispute with a business owner (32-year-old male out of Waterford Township) and a subject doing an asphalt service (38-year-old male out of Dearborn Heights). The two men began arguing over price and whether the service was going to be done. The subject who works for the asphalt company claimed that the suspect struck him while backing out of his parking space while he was still on foot. The victim claims this was done intentionally. There were no visible injury to the victim and there was no damage to the suspect’s rear bumper. Investigation was turned over to the prosecutor’s office for felonious assault.

Incident: 21-2756/Domestic Assault

Date/Time: 06-27-21 @ 2015 hours

Location: 700 Block Pembroke Dr.

Information: Victim is a 42-year-old Saline resident, and the suspect is a 38-year-old resident out of Toledo, OH. Boyfriend/girlfriend attended the female half’s son’s baseball game, and the suspect was intoxicated during the game. On the ride home the suspect accused the victim of cheating on him and when all arrived home at victim’s house is Saline the suspect began destroying property in the residence. Female called 9-1-1 at which time suspect grabbed the victim’s wrist, twisting it. Police arrived on scene and place the suspect into custody for domestic violence.

Incident: 21-2772/Damage to Property

Date/Time: 06-28-21 @ 2155 hours

Location: 7000 block of E Michigan Ave

Information: Officers were dispatched to the 7000 block of E Michigan Ave for a report of a vehicle that had been damaged while in the parking lot. A witness stated he saw a female with an unknown weapon smashing the windows. The suspect drove away in a silver-colored SUV.

Incident: 21-2770/Fraud

Date/Time: 06-28-21 @ 1806

Location: 100 Block E Michigan Ave.

Information: Saline Company had over $20,000 dollars taken out of business checking account. After investigation it appears there was a mistake with two banks and the business has had their funds re-imbursed.

Incident: 21-2821/Fraud

Date/Time: 06-30-21 @ 1549

Location: 500 Block Sycamore Cir.

Information: The victim, a 69-year-old Saline resident, stated she received an email from Amazon.com (Account-update). The email stated her Amazon account had been hacked and she needed to call to ensure no further action was taken. Once on the phone with the potential scammer stated her name was "Jenny Brown" and began to give the victim instructions on how to fix the hacked account. They informed her she would need to purchase Google Play gift cards in the amount of $200.00 each. Victim did purchase these cards and the suspect informed victim to scratch off the cards and provide them with the numbers on the back. The scammer then informed her to scratch off the sticker on the back of each card and relay the numbers to them which she did. This was fraudulent and the number cannot be traced.