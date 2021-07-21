Saline Implicit Bias Training Free For The Public July 21 & 28

How do you know if you have internalized, subconscious biases in your life? Learning how to spot them in your own behavior, and how to combat them, will be addressed in two free sessions sponsored by Still Waters Counseling and Saline’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee, July 21 and 28.

“We all have biases. Some are conscious, some are not. These implicit biases are learned stereotypes that are automatic, unintentional, sometimes deeply ingrained, universal, and often times able to influence behavior and well intentions,” Grace Wu, a member of the DEI’s education committee, told the Sun Times News in a statement. “It’s natural to have them, but we believe that in order to create a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive community, we first have to be aware of our own implicit biases, then use tools to adjust automatic patterns of thinking, and ultimately, eliminate harmful behaviors.”

The first session will guide participants through how to examine their own personal biases in a non-judgmental, non-threatening environment, according to the DEI. On July 28, participants can take an implicit bias assessment and establish a plan for participants to tackle their own personally ingrained biases in the future.

Both the July 21 and July 28 sessions will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The sessions will be held over zoom and can be accessed through a link provided by the DEI: City of Saline DEI Committee: Implicit Bias Training (signupgenius.com). It will also be accessible through the City of Saline’s website.

“It’s free and it’s just an hour for the important topic of implicit bias, which most of us don’t realize how much it’s been ingrained and taught,” Councilor Camero-Sulak said.

Image Credit: Saline Diversity Equity & Inclusion