LGBTQ Pride Picnic This Weekend

Rain can delay Pride Month, but it can’t seem to deny it in Saline. Saline’s Pride Picnic – the final send off for Pride Month, which was delayed at the end of June because of rain – has been rescheduled for this Sunday.

“Saline Supports Our Community and the city DEI members are all excited. We love working together on important events for the city,” Kerstin Woodside said. “We knew when the rain hit we didn’t want to cancel the event because it is important to members of the LGBTQ community as well as our community as a whole. I am personally very excited to see people gather in a place they all know is safe.”

The plan is still much the same as last month. The picnic will be in a pavilion behind the Saline Rec Center, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. It will still be a picnic where you bring your own food and beverages. While the organizers are not providing any refreshments, there will be a table with information regarding support for the local LGBTQ community.

“[I’m] very excited, keeping my fingers crossed that the weather is going to cooperate,” City Councilor Kevin Camero-Sulak said.

The clown that was scheduled to be at last month’s picnic will not be at this rescheduled for Sunday’s picnic due to a scheduling conflict, Woodside said. The Free Mom Hugs representatives will still be there however; ready to provide a free hug for anyone in the LGBTQ community who is estranged from their families because of their identities. Or just for anyone who needs a hug.