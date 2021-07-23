Saline Police To Host Open House This Sunday

Saline Police Chief Jarrod Hart will be inviting people to an open house at City Hall, this Sunday. Police Chief Jarrod Hart is working on completing an accreditation process, to improve the professionalism of the department and as part of that is looking for input from the wider Saline community on the future of the department.

“On the 25, there is going to be the beginnings of our goals and objectives, that will be in place around council chambers. Community members will be asked to prioritize those goals and objectives,” Hart said.

If citizens come and do that, Hart and the rest of his staff will know what to focus their efforts on over the next five years.

The open house will be in the police side of the building that they share with city staff from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

“They’re going to have a lot of static displays. It’s an open house and as part of that, we’re going to solicit citizen input on the strategic planning effort,” City Councilor Jack Ceo said.

Other law enforcement agencies that serve Saline will also be in attendance from the Brighton Post of the Michigan State Police and the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office. The Brighton Post did not respond to multiple requests for comment and a spokesman for the Washtenaw County Sheriff said he was not aware of the specifics of their involvement. The Secret Service will also be in attendance, according to Hart.

“They’re going to take pictures, for parents that want it, of their juvenile children. They’ll also fingerprint them and give that information back to the parents; [so] in the event that something would happen, or their child will go missing, they can provide this information to the police right away,” Hart said

Equipment demonstrations will be done, including drone demonstrations by the Michigan State Police, according to Hart.

Parents will be able to get child car seat inspections, so the police can check that they have been installed safely.