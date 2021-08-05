Food Truck Permitting Formalized In Saline

Brick and mortar eateries in Saline who want to add a food truck to their business will be able to after a recent decision by Saline City Council. Saline City Council passed a resolution, Monday, which both streamlines the process for brick and mortar restaurants to apply for a permit and puts limits of how many food trucks can operate in the city.

Section three of Ordinance 830 states “No mobile food vending unit shall operate nor be allowed to operate on a property in excess of two mobile food vending units per a parcels first 100 parking spaces and one additional unit allowed per each additional 100 parking spaces thereafter with no proration thereof. By way of example and for the purposes of clarity, a parcel with 405 parking spaces could maintain five mobile food vending units.”

In other words, each parking lot will be able to accommodate two food trucks per parcel if there are less than 100 parking spaces. If there are more parking spaces than that, then that parcel will be allowed another food truck for every 100 parking spaces.

Saline Deputy City Manager Mike Greene told council that this was done to allow eateries to expand when and where they can offer their food, without unduly compromising parking availability to shopping patrons in the city.

“We were approached by a couple of brick and mortar businesses that requested that we find a way to speed up our process for accepting mobile food truck applications. One of the ways we came up with doing that was allowing the brick and mortar businesses themselves apply for a permit, and … streamline the process,” Greene said. While the task force Greene was part of was reviewing the process, Greene said they realized that Saline “didn’t have any limits within the ordnance for how many food permits are on a single parcel. We wanted some control over that, so we don’t have food truck rallies pop up through the city at random times.”

Permits are available on a first come, first served basis, Greene said. Anyone wanting to apply for a permit on any lot in the city will need to get permission from the landlord before submitting their application.