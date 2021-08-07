Saline's Summerfest Starts Friday

Saline’s Summer Festival will be back August 13 and 14! After well over a year of repeated lock downs and economic contortions because of the Coronavirus pandemic, Saline residents will be welcoming people from all over Washtenaw County to join them in their festivities.

“I would say the most exciting thing this year is just getting everyone back together,” Summer Festival Organizer Nicole Rice said. “Everyone had to cancel their events last year due to Covid. Aside from the Summer music series that Saline Main Street has been putting on through the week, we haven’t had many local events, so it’s going to be very exciting to get people back together.”

This year will be the first time that a movie, The Incredibles 2, will be played live at Henry Field, Friday evening. A car show will take place as well on the 100 block of North Ann Arbor Street between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., Friday.

The Summerfest 5K race will start in front of City Hall at 8:30 a.m., Saturday, according to the Summerfest schedule. A farmer’s market will take place at the corner of Ann Arbor and Henry Streets from 8 a.m. to Noon. There will also be a “3 v 3 soccer tournament” at Henne Field, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and a Saline Street Machines Show from 9 p.m. to 4 p.m., with awards delivered at 3:30 p.m.

Live music will be provided by Your Generation on Friday and 50 Amp Fuse on Saturday. Other music will come via the Alan Turner Band, School of Rock and the Saline Fiddlers, throughout the day, Saturday.

It wasn’t exactly certain if there would be a summer festival this August, according to Paul Hynek, who runs the kids events. Hynak said about four-fifths of the expected attractions will still be available, but the tricycle race and fishing contest will not be.

“Summerfest is a Saline tradition – It’s one of our community’s signature events. I’m confident that this years festivities will be fun and memorable, and delivered in a manner that promotes safety and public health,” Saline Mayor Brian Marl said in an emailed statement.

Image Credit: City of Saline’s Twitter Account