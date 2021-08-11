Saline Area Schools Mask Mandate Presented To Saline Parents

Will Saline’s students be required to wear face masks as Saline Area Schools returns to five day a week in person instruction this year? That is going to depend – on their age, what sports they play and how high the transmission rate is in the community.

“I am aghast by the decision made for our children without a vote from the School Board,” Adam Davis, one of the speakers at the meeting, said. “But I would like to put the School Board to put the mask plan to a vote, so we know who to vote out next election.”

Superintendent Stephen Laatsch explained to a somewhat divided audience at Saline High School, Tuesday night, how the Washtenaw County Health Department measures the rate of documented transmission of the Coronavirus in the community, as well as how his administration is utilizing guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

If transmission is low or moderate in Washtenaw County, then masks will be required for students and staff in grades six and younger. Masks will be recommended, but not required, for students in grade seven and above.

If transmission is substantial in Washtenaw – as it is right now – then masks will be required for all students and staff. The same will be true if the transmission level crosses the threshold of there being more than 100 confirmed Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people; the threshold for the high level.

All Saline Area Schools employees were masked, Tuesday and the crowd was mostly not. There were high emotions and occasional heckling from the audience and while many parents spoke out against the mandate, there were some who thanked the Board for the mask plan. This included Dr. David Hayward, a medical researcher at Saint John Hospital, whose research has included at least one paper on the Coronavirus.

“I understand that the situation is of course rapidly evolving, and we know that there are many unknowns. But one thing that’s pretty clear to us … is non-pharmaceutical prevention's – including masks [and] social distancing – are statistically and substantially associated with reduced Covid transmission,” Hayward said. “For that reason, I really applaud the very appropriate and balanced arrangement that you guys have come up with and adopted.”

Teachers will be required to enforce mask wearing if Washtenaw County is going through a substantial or high rate of transmission but won’t be if the rate of transmission is judged to be low or moderate.

Regarding Saline Middle School, steps will be taken to isolate sixth graders from older students within that building. According to Laatsch, any interaction between those students will be limited to a maximum of fifteen minutes.

All students will be required to wear masks at all times on the school bus. Students will not be required to mask while they are playing at recess. Exceptions will be made for students and staff that have health conditions that compromise their ability to breathe.

Requirements for masking for sports also vary. Outdoor sports will require quarantine for the student “athletes, coaches and the opposing team” Laatsch said, as a precaution. Indoor contact-sport athletes will face more stringent precautions.

Student athletes competing in neighboring school districts will follow the requirements of that district if they require universal masking. If the district Saline student athletes are visiting does not require masks, then whether they will or won’t be required to mask will depend on the current regulations within the district.

Laatsch took pains to note that the plan is a flexible one, and that the district will be making changes if and when recommendations from healthcare sources like the WCHD are made. Health recommendations frequently change as the medical community gathers more and more data about the virus.

Washtenaw County is currently going through the least amount of community spread in Southeastern Michigan, according to the CDC Covid Tracker. All of the counties surrounding Washtenaw are seeing High levels – the most serious. You would have to go to the Thumb, or metropolitan Toledo to find counties that are the one step lower in community transmission; Washtenaw’s level. Only two Michigan counties in the Upper Peninsula are reporting low transmission.

Six percent of the 269 people diagnosed with Covid-19 required hospitalization over the course of the two weeks between July 22 and August 4, according to the WCHD. About 15 percent of the cases were 17 or younger, according to the County.

Image Credit: Scot Graden.