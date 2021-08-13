Saline Police Report, July 2021

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

From Crimemapping.com, Saline police officers responded to calls that included seven assaults, five DUIs, three larcenies, and one each of disturbing the peace, vandalism, vehicle theft, and fraud in July. In addition, Saline PD reports officers responded to 12 alarm calls and 12 traffic crashes.

Significant calls for July include the following:

Incident: 21-2847/Assault

Date/Time: 07-01-21 @ 2128

Location: 200 block Clark St

Information: Officers were dispatched to the area of Michigan Ave and McKay for a possible intoxicated subject. The caller advised the subject appeared highly intoxicated. Officers arrived on the scene and observed a male subject staggering down the street near Harris and Owen Place with an open can of beer in his hand. Initially, the subject gave a false name to officers. Officers had dealt with this subject a week prior and were aware that he provided a false name. Officers transported the male subject to his brother’s house, where he had been staying. After the officers left, the brother called for a civil standby and requested that they return because the brother became uncooperative and was arguing with the caller.

The argument escalated, and the male subject threatened to kill his brother and began destroying property. The officers on the scene were going to place him into custody for domestic assault and battery. Officers attempted to place him into custody, at which time he resisted by pulling away and tensing up. Eventually, he calmed down, and officers were able to place handcuffs on him. Due to his level of intoxication, he was transported to the hospital.

Incident: 21-2853/Domestic Assault

Date/Time: 07-02-21 @ 0820 hours

Location: 500 Block of E Michigan Ave

Information: Domestic assault between boyfriend/girlfriend. The victim is a 56-year-old male. The suspect is a 50-year-old female. Witnesses observed a physical altercation at a grocery store in the 500 block of E. Michigan Ave. The suspect was upset with the victim and assaulted him. When officers arrived, they investigated, determined the female was the aggressor, placed her into custody, and transported her to the Washtenaw County Jail. She was released on a personal recognizance bond. The Washtenaw County Prosecutor charged her with one count of Domestic Violence.

Incident:

21-2853/Assault

Date/Time: 07-02-21 @ 0840 hours

Location: 500 Block of E Michigan Ave

Information: Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of E Michigan Ave for a report of an assault that occurred. Officers made contact with both parties, took statements, and placed one subject under arrest for assault. The case is pending prosecutor review.

Incident: 21-2921/Domestic Assault

Date/Time: 07-05-21 @ 1236

Location: 400 block of N Maple Rd.

Information: Officers arrived on the scene to find an altercation between a father and his fifteen-year-old son over a family outing. The son did not want to go. An argument ensued, with the father admitting he struck the son. The officers took a statement from the father, son, and a witness. The incident has been turned over to the prosecutor’s office.

Incident:

21-2967/Stolen Vehicle

Date/Time: 07-07-21 @ 1245 hours

Location: 7000 block of E Michigan Ave

Information: Officers were dispatched to the 7000 block of E Michigan Ave for a report of a stolen vehicle. The officer contacted the owner, who advised that his vehicle was missing when he came out from work. The subject had possession of his keys and is up to date on vehicle payments. There are no witnesses, and the officer is investigating.

Incident: 21-3083/Harrassment, Threats

Date/Time: 07-11-21 @ 1714

Location: 200 block Clark St.

Information: Officers were dispatched in response to a pretrial order violation. The male victim told officers the suspect had sent him numerous voicemails in violation of a “no contact” pretrial order. The victim reported the voicemails were threatening in nature. Officers called the male suspect, who did not answer and did not return their phone call. Officers received a copy of the voicemails and turned them over to the Prosecutor’s Office.

Incident: 21-3089/Domestic Assault

Date/Time: 07-11-21 @ 2129

Location: 400 block of Maple Rd

Information: Officers were dispatched in response to a domestic matter. A female victim reported getting into an argument with her boyfriend over her purchase and consumption of alcohol while watching their two-week-old son. The suspect was also upset over the girlfriend’s friend smoking marijuana near the baby. The suspect demanded the victim leave the house. The victim reported having no place to go and went into the bedroom. The suspect followed, grabbed her by the hair, pushed her down, called her a name, and threatened to call CPS. The suspect pushed the victim out of the house, threatening her. The suspect was arrested, and the case was turned over to the Prosecutor’s Office.

Incident: 21-3390/Assault

Date/Time: 07-24-21 @ 2315

Location: 500 block W Michigan Ave

Information: Officers responded to a 911 assault call. Upon arrival, officers found the victim outside with scratches, an abrasion on his face, and a strong smell of intoxicant. The victim told officers that he and his girlfriend, the suspect, had attended a wedding reception. The victim left reception alone. The suspect soon joined him in the parking lot, and a physical altercation ensued. The victim called 911. The suspect returned to the reception.

The suspect told officers she had been dancing with her girlfriends when she noticed the victim leave the reception and followed him. In the parking lot, the victim began yelling and calling her names for the way she danced. The suspect approached and told the victim to calm down. The victim pushed the suspect down. The physical altercation ensued, and she returned to the reception. The case has been turned over to the prosecutor.

Incident: 21-3401/Aggravated Felonious Assault

Date/Time: 07-26-21 @ 0645

Location: 7000 block of E Michigan Ave

Information: Officer was dispatched in response to an aggravated assault call. The victim, a manager of the company, arrived at work to find an employee, the suspect, already in the basement of the premises. The suspect had been previously warned that he was not allowed in the basement because he had been found sleeping there. The victim told the suspect if the behavior continued, disciplinary action would be taken. The suspect became upset, swearing and overturning furniture. The victim told the suspect to leave. The suspect left the area.

The suspect returned to the office with two co-workers. Witnesses stated the suspect attacked the victim using brass knuckles, causing severe injury and choked the victim. Witness intervened. The suspect and two co-workers left the premises. The case has been forwarded to the prosecutor’s office.

Incident: 21-3458/Destruction to Property

Date/Time: 07-29-21 @ 1440 hours

Location: 1800 block of Woodland Dr E

Information: Officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Woodland Dr. E for a report of malicious destruction of property. The two porta johns sustained no permanent damage; however, both had their hand sanitizer dispensers torn and removed from the wall. No suspects, witnesses, or investigative leads.ew22