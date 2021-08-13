Saline Summerfest Kicks Off

All of the pent up energy that was held down by the Saline Summerfest not being able to bring people together for so long was brought out in exuberant town pride as it started up again, Friday evening. Hundreds of people from across the community gathered across town for food, music, a movie and community.

“This is my first year at Summerfest. I like it a lot. There’s so much good food here. I think the setup is really great too with everybody back out, especially since we weren’t able to have Summerfest last year,” Libby Perrington, a chiropractic assistant at the booth for Steadfast Chiropractic, said.

Krista Lynch, right & Libby Perrington, left.

The two day late summer community celebration was bustling with people, and even featured a new movie event, where The Incredibles 2 was screened at Henne Field. The parking lot at in between Michigan Avenue, Henry, Ann Arbor and Lewis Streets, packed as well with concert goers.

"We're just happy to be here and excited to see what the Summerfest has," Chiropractic assistant Krista Lynch said.

Local dance groups – Dance Explosion, Dance Steps Studio, the Saline Twirlettes, Dance Alliance and Earth Angels – all filled about two hours of performance time in front of a bustling audience.

“This is exciting. I graduated from Saline, so I see people I went to school with. I own a daycare in Saline, so I see all my former families and we get to catch up,” Rebecca Carter said.

The evening ended with the band Your Generation playing. Whereas music festivities didn’t start until the evening, Friday, music will start at noon Saturday, with the Saline Fiddlers. Other groups like School of Rock and 50 Amp Fuse will pack the stage again until 11 p.m., August 14.