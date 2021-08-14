Saline Summerfest Keeps Celebrating

The bulk of activities from Saline’s Summerfest came on August 14. Between the farmer’s market, car show and live music, the city was alive with excitement.

“It’s so great that they supported the School of Rock kids” [on Friday], first time festival-goer Shani Horn said. “It’s such a positive venue for them and they had a great time.”

A 1951 Chevy 3100.

There were plenty of first timers at the festival this year, including Saline’s newest police officer, Brian Wright. When Wright was helping his family move into the Saline area the last time, he missed it because the move in happened to correspond with the Summerfest.

“It’s a lot more than I expected it to be, honestly. As far as getting together with different restaurants,” Wright said. “It feels like all of Saline came together for this.”

There was even a relatively new business with a booth at the festival. Hunny’s Pizza made its Summerfest debut this year. Hunny’s started operating out of a food truck in Saline about a year and a half ago, according to Spencer Leslie, the brother of the owner.

Spencer Leslie

Leslie said he had had a “great time” and that the people he had spoken to “hear about the pizza and want to try it out. It’s been working in our favor a little bit. … I like the atmosphere, being outside and listening to the music.”