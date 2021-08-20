Speacalized Sex Ed Ciriculum Draws Mixed Reaction

The changes proposed to Saline’s Sex Ed curriculum to make it more accessible and relevant to students with special needs was met with mixed emotions from parents who met to express their opinions and take in a presentation from the {FIND NAME} board, Friday. Some parents were for the changes, and some were against.

None of the parents interviewed by this newspaper said that they were against special curriculum being allocated to students with disabilities. It was the methodology of the curriculum that parents said went too far. Several parents, like Ken Osness, said that he would prefer that this version of the curriculum be an elective.

“I think its pushing an agenda of the gender equity stuff under the guise of sexual education. But it’s not something I’m in favor of,” Osness said. “I’m not in favor of it because I don’t think it should be the primary education of our children. I think we should be focused on getting our math scores and language skills taught; reading, writing and arithmetic as opposed of trying to socially engineer our country.”

What the district is actually doing is introducing visual aids for students with learning disabilities, who might struggle to understand course instructions without them. This would be only for the students who would struggle to understand without them.

“I think that this is a group of individuals that have traditionally not been given the information that they need, or were given it in a way that they couldn’t understand. I’m glad that as a district we’ve identified that and we’re working to rectify that,” City Councilor Janet Dillon said. “To say that any curriculum is district would be a misstatement; you’re always going to see things you’d like to be different. But I think that this program is going to provide the information, when there has traditionally been a gap.”

Under this curriculum, a lot of time will be placed on what is and is not appropriate. Disabled people are much more likely to be sexually assaulted or harassed in their lifetime compared to their peers. The curriculum therefore is designed to give disabled students the understanding and tools to prevent this or ask for help if they are targeted.

“I have a son with down syndrome, whose 14, he’s going into the high school. We’ve been in this district for nearly nine years and we realized very early on that the general education health curriculum just did not meet his needs. Our families been advocating for something like this for a while,” SAS parent Eleanor Kelley said. “People with disabilities mature and experience exactly the same physical and emotional changes as their peers. Yet it seems that in the past it’s [been] ok for them to receive a less appropriate sex education; even though he’s vulnerable to sexual predators. He always will be. So, he needs to be educated as much as possible so he can recognize and report when someone tries to sexually abuse him or when he’s in a vulnerable position, or being bullied. This curriculum … will go some way to helping him do that.”

What goes too far in the opinions of several parents who showed up for the meeting at Liberty School, August 20, is the introduction of concepts like trans gender identity, anal and oral intercourse, and differing sexualities. Both the general curriculum and the new additions for special needs students emphasize abstinence and, despite some parents fears, neither version even mentions abortion.

The curriculum is organized into modules on a subject by subject basis. As with the general curriculum, parents will be able to review every part of the curriculum before it is taught. Some parents felt that their rights as parents were being trampled on with this curriculum change.

SAS officials have answered that claim by pointing out repeatedly that parents in either curriculum setup still have the option to opt their child out of any module that they don’t feel comfortable with, which includes opting out of the subject altogether. At least one parent at the meeting said that even though that is true, their child would still hear about it from their peers.

“I think the district once again is overstepping its bounds,” parent Kyle Shields said. “I think their goal is to take the parents out of raising kids altogether.”

To clarify: Shields did not make the point about the opting out process. It was a different parent.

No final decision was made at the meeting. The Board of Education will vote on whether to make the changes at their September meeting. If it passes, the changes will take effect in the 2021-2022 school year.

Image Credit: Scot Graden