Saline Tennis Team Wins Plymouth Salem Invite

The Saline tennis team kicked off 2021 in a big way by winning the Plymouth Salem Invitational Saturday.

The Hornets dominated by losing only three matches on the day, beating Grand Blanc 9-0, Walled Lake Northern 9-1, and Salem 8-2.

Going 3-0 on the day were Amon Talekar at one-singles, Reed Recchia two-singles, Brendan Morrison three-singles, Roan Luchies/Joeb Wuerthele two-doubles, Gabe Cueto/Jason Hu three-doubles, and Mason Miller/Caleb Helmer four-doubles.

Nick Birkle/Paul Goldhardt went 2-1 at one-doubles, while Ryan Fisher/Andrew Strong five-doubles and Milo Spieth/Ishaan Mendiratta six-doubles each went 2-0. Lucas Bae won one match at four-singles.