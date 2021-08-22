Saline, Dexter Girls Swimming Open at Huron Relays

The Saline and Dexter girls swim and dive teams opened their season at the 19th Annual Huron Relays Friday.

The Hornets came home third and the Dreadnaughts fifth at the eight team event that was won by Ann Arbor Pioneer.

Saline earned four second place finishes on the night.

Amelia Hayes, Megan Socha, Samantha Graden, and Samantha Bullard teamed to finish second in the 200 medley. Hayes also teamed with Graden, Angelina Sanna, and Kylie Evenson to finish second in the 200 back.

Johanna Ehrman, Isabella Arbaugh, Allison Ploutz-Snyder, and Sanna placed second in the 800 free, while Arbaugh, Bullard, Ehrman, and Evenson were second in the 200 free.

Third place finishes went to the 400 free team of Arbaugh, Evenson, Ehrman, and Socha, the 200 IM team of Graden, Bullard, Courtney Marsh, and Ploutz-Snyder, and the 200 breast team of Socha, Marsh, Ellerie Brunty, and Hayes.

Dexter had a tough time against the much larger schools with its best finish of fifth place.

Isa Reyes, Natalie Koenn, Claire Blodgett, and Delaney Parker teamed for a fifth place finish in the 200 free, while Maddy Matos, Parker, Lily Witte, and Blodgett were fifth in the 200 medley.

Jill Kinnard, Marea Balcom, Laura Walton, and Matos were fifth in the 800 free and Parker, Koenn, Harper Brown, and Kinnard teamed to finish fifth in the 200 breast.